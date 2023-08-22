A Morgan Three Wheeler Road Trip Kickstarted My Mental Health Journey

Five years ago, I went through a big ‘ol life change. To celebrate, I decided to take my Morgan Three Wheeler (yes, Alex Goy owns one as well as Alex Roy), drive it to Lisbon, then drive it back to London with a chum with few plans, some hope, and a Polaroid camera. Because sometimes you’ve just got to say ‘fuck it’ and do something a little bit stupid.
See, I’d just left my job to commit fully to freelance because my mental health was at the point where I was actively looking for ways to off myself, and the choice was either go and see what happens, or stay and, well… yeah. At the time, I thought this trip marked a full recovery. It turns out that wasn’t quite the case, but I couldn’t see that at the time. You never can.
Full disclosure: A few bits — While I was working in Lisbon, Morgan’s Portugal arm kept an eye on the car for me. Also, later in the trip Morgan’s HQ helped point me in the right direction mechanically because I’m a moron. Also also, the pictures were all taken on a Polaroid Originals OneStep II sent to me by Polaroid specifically for this trip — Old car concept modernized for the 21st century photographed by an old camera concept modernized for today seemed a nice fit. Finally, I wrote an earlier version of this for Jalopnik at the time, and it fell down the back of the big digital sofa. Five years on seemed like a good time to look back and take stock. Some bits will be lifted from the original, some rewritten.