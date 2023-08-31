2023 Mercedes Benz EQS SUV: What Do You Want To Know?

Mercedes hasn’t been the loudest automaker to make the switch to electric cars, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been making some interesting moves into the battery-powered space. The German automaker has a range of electric sedans and SUVs out prowling the streets of America, and I’m about to test one out.



For the next five days, I’ve got a Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV to put through its paces, and I want to hear what you’d like to know about this gleaming chunk of German engineering?

The model I’ll be testing is the range-topping EQS 580 4Matic SUV, which starts at an eye-watering $125,950 here in the U.S. and is surpassed only by the Maybach EVs in the German company’s EV offering.

For that hefty chunk of c heddar, you get a nice-looking SUV that has left behind the porpoise-stylings of its sedan sibling. There are also oodles of Mercedes luxury, including more LED screens that you’ll find in some houses.

Under the glitzy packaging, the EQS 580 packs a dual motor setup that produces 536 hp and can propel this 6,000 lb SUV from zero to 60 in 4.5 seconds. When it comes to running this thing on long distances, Mercedes says the battery is big enough to keep you on the road for up to 285 miles, which we’ll of course be putting to the test.

As well as those standard features, the car I’m testing also has a heap of options, including a “yacht design” interior spec, an augmented reality heads up display and improvements to the rear seats to make this as comfortable as possible for any back seat passengers. All this means that the car I’ll drive this weekend has an on-the-road price of $142,095, including destination and delivery.

I’ll be taking the car out of New York City and up to the Finger Lakes for a spot of hiking and apple picking. Along the way, we’ll cover some city center driving, highways, and a few fun mountain roads as we head upstate. I’ll also stop off at the New York State Fair to see if this thing stands out in the parking lot.

So, what would you like to know about this $140,000 electric SUV? And, more importantly, what state fair snacks are not to be missed?