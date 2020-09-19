Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Racing

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans: 8 hours in

elizabeth-werth
Elizabeth Blackstock
Filed to:racing
racingwecle mans
Save

INTRO - SUMMARY OF RACE SO FAR

The Basics

If you haven’t hunted down a place to watch this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, you can find it on MotorTrend TV in the United States and Velocity in Canada. You can check out a full list of all viewing and streaming services here. If you’re looking for a slightly less official way to watch, Reddit will have you covered.

Advertisement

Motul is offering several different viewing options on YouTube, such as the full race onboard and a live view from the pit lane.

There are also live onboard cameras on the Toyota Nos. 7 and 8.

The full entry list is available here.

Highlight Reel

Who’s Struggling

Retirements So Far

Top 5 Overall

1.
2.
3.
4.
5.

Top 5 LMP1

1.
2.
3.
4.
5.

Top 5 LMP2

1.
2.
3.
4.
5.

Top 5 GTE Pro

1.
2.
3.
4.
5.

Top 5 GTE Am

1.
2.
3.
4.
5.

Elizabeth Blackstock

Weekends at Jalopnik. Lead IndyCar writer and assistant editor at Frontstretch. Freelancer. Novelist. Motorsport fanatic.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Two All-Female Teams Have Started The 2020 24 Hours Of Le Mans

The Manual Genesis G70 Sedan That Almost Broke Jalopnik

You Can Get A Bonkers Deal On A Chevy Bolt Right Now

What's The Best Highway For Driving Across The Country?

DISCUSSION