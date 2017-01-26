This is Luke Fink’s BMW E46 drift car. In this BMW E46, there is a BMW S85 V10. It sounds like a dentist drill big enough to put a hole in a building.

The V10 itself was big enough to put a hole in the hood, at least.

Also, it shoots massive flames.



Fink is competing in the King Of Desert drift championship, running at Yas Marina in the UAE this weekend. I imagine I’ll be able to hear him from here.