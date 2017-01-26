You're Going To Want To Listen To This BMW V10Raphael OrloveToday 1:03pmFiled to: DriftingBMWV10Aural Pleasure2410EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThis is Luke Fink’s BMW E46 drift car. In this BMW E46, there is a BMW S85 V10. It sounds like a dentist drill big enough to put a hole in a building. Advertisement The V10 itself was big enough to put a hole in the hood, at least. Photo: Luke Fink via Instagram Also, it shoots massive flames.Fink is competing in the King Of Desert drift championship, running at Yas Marina in the UAE this weekend. I imagine I’ll be able to hear him from here.Europeans Love To Make V10 Drift Cars This Screaming V10 BMW M6 Drift Car Might Be Of Interest To YouBMW Engines Are Gigantic Pieces Of ShitWatch a Subaru Impreza with a M5 sourced V10 tear up the trackRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply24 repliesLeave a reply