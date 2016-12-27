Photo courtesy of Denttech76

The high school parking lot, for many, was the place where you scoped out what everyone else drove. The place that wasn’t the gymnasium where you could size a kid up. Make friends. Make enemies. High school stuff.



Last week, I asked you about your high school parking lots because, honestly, mine was pretty bad. Where they just the gray and mundane places where people parked their cars before they went into class? Or were they a place for socializing? Were there laws and rules everyone followed?

Advertisement

Advertisement

You gave me some insight.

Witness (stayinspool)

Hey, stayinspool, don’t worry, you were the one watching and laughing.

I went to school in Redmond, WA, which is effectively just a housing development for Microsoft families. There was no shortage of obnoxious flaunting and excess - In addition to the standard cheerleaders in C230s, snowboard kids in brand new STIs, one kid’s dad would lease him the new model year A4 (Not generation, or even facelift, but model year) if he got passable grades. He spent junior and senior year getting crossfaded behind the school, so it ended with the B8 when it came out. One kid had two different E92 M3s, none of which lasted through winter break, and the wheels were curbed to shit well before then. One thing the parking lot itself had going on for it, which was that the paths between the school and the interior of the lot were raised, doubling as a large speed bump and a crosswalk. Or a ramp. I lost track of the amount of cars I would see run over their own bumpers and shave off their oil pan when they touched down to earth after speeding off, and the traffic cop(s[!]) would have to call their parents. They were good times, but it stung knowing the only wheels I had at the time were on a longboard.

Stick To The Schedule (Bobby Z.)

Because you know what will happen if you don’t.

I’ll tell you what my high school parking lot was like last year. 7.30 AM: Don’t show up any earlier than this. Volkswagens and Subarus will be doing “donuts.” Pickup trucks leave 11s to mark their spots. Jake will hit you with his Geo. Premium parking is along the outer edge near the woods. 10.30 AM: It’s lunchtime and 10% of the senior class leaves to go to an internship. The race to empty the lot begins. A bagged Mk. 6 GTI slides out, dragging its belly. A Scion iM does a first gear pull up a blind hill. The EcoBoost Mustang sounds like a Honda Civic. 2.15 PM: Don’t get caught leaving after school ends like a JUNIOR. You have to wait for the all buses to leave first. Jake hits you in his Geo again.

The Back Row Kids (Autojunkie)

The best rules are the unwritten ones.

The back row, against the tennis courts, had the unwritten rule of being reserved for the truly cool cars. At one point, we had a row of Cutlasses that covered every year from 1968 to 1978 with my brother covering the keystone year of 1975. Some of the other kickass cars included a beautifully restored blue 1970 Challenger convertible and a black 1977 TransAm both on Cragar SS wheels. A handful of rich kids had late-model Camaro IROC Zs and TransAms, but I didn’t give a shit about them. One chick used to drive a Porsche 914 that I had no true appreciation for back then like I do now. One of the burnouts in my group used to be known as “Mr. Mopar”. His cars would change from time-to-time, but his longest ride was a jacked-up 1973 440 Roadrunner (nowhere near restored) that he would roast the tires off of on a regular basis.

Those were the cars that stuck out, but the late 80s was a pretty shitty time to be into cars. I drove an 81 Aries, but my 1970 300 convertible never made it to the school parking lot. Most of us had to drive little anemic front-drive shit boxes that were handed down to us from one of our UAW-employed parents. The car in this random photo pretty much sums it all up.



A Stealing Cop? (Bakkster, touring car driver)

Why, I never.

The ‘rent-a-cop’ who watched our school parking lot got caught stealing from student cars. One of my friends watched him opening car doors during study hall, so when his sunglasses went missing from his car he went to the administration. They laughed him out of their office, but his friend’s dad was a cop who thought that was enough information for a sting. Long story short, he went for the bait car, and the police found his sunglasses and a bunch of other stolen stuff.



Mark Your Territory (Nick Ricci)

So nobody treads on your turf.

At my high school a group of us all parked together, a 1964 Impala, a 1966 Falcon, a 1965 Newport, a 1955 Delta 88, a 1964 El Camino, and my 1965 Continental. It was only weird because the year was 2006. We inhabited the same 6 oil soaked spots closest to the parking lot entrance/exit our whole senior year.

Divine Intervention (colorfulyawn)

LPT: Bible paper is shitty rolling paper.

Similar story; the parking lot on my high school’s grounds was reserved for seniors. Everyone else could park in the lot of the church across the street, which had an arrangement with the school. This sucked for a couple of reasons. First off, the churchy people would harass us fairly frequently, trying to gain fresh converts. They handed out an awful lot of bibles that got used primarily as makeshift rolling papers. Bible paper joints taste terrible, by the way. But worse than that, the street we had to cross was one of the city’s main thoroughfares, especially at the time. More than a few kids got hit by assholes rushing to work and not paying attention. The senior lot was mostly known for the water tower right next to it. The tower was the nearest place to school where one could have a cigarette, as it was not school property. It took forever to get out of that lot at the end of the day, because the long driveway next to the tower was the only way in or out. People didn’t really hang out in the lot, but the “smoking tower” was pretty popular.

The ramp group, what was that about?

I went to a public HS in Miami where 1/3 the student body were part of a rather intense magnet program and generally better off socioeconomically. So you had a decent portion of rich but-not-that-rich gunners and a bunch of “please just get me out of here” kids, all from extremely diverse backgrounds because hey this is Miami? So cliques formed in every single possible direction without much friction or bullying, although the most exclusive clique of course being those who hung out at the parking lot entrance. Not sure why that ramp was such a thing - maybe because they could afford to hang out before going to their (admittedly not super nice or anything) cars because they didn’t have a job they had to haul ass off to? I guess it took a bit to figure out whose house everyone was going off to get high at that afternoon. Anyway so imagine a bunch of sedans and a few hand me down SUVs and you get the idea. Nothing that exciting car wise. Shoutout to Jackie though whose cherry red modded beetle was always fun to catch a ride home in.

Michelle (Elhigh)

We all can look back on a Michelle.

There was Hugh’s Mustang HO - he bought it before he knew how to drive stick, for which he tapped me to give him pointers. It had the Merkur-style spoiler on the rear window. There was Michelle’s Corolla AE86. I wasn’t sure which I loved most, the car or the girl. Let’s be real, it was Michelle. I had a terrible crush on for her. My Jalop tendencies don’t extend so far as to completely overpower the ineffable longing and frustration that sprang from the crossroads of her sweet demeanor and my teenaged hormones. I went out with her one time. In my dad’s car, because my car was not suitable for dates. Speaking of which, there was my (and John’s!) Opel GT. Mine was eye-searing yellow, John’s was a faded, dusty red. Mine looked better but his ran more reliably. The mid 80s was a bad time to find parts for weird, extinct-in-the-US German sport coupes. I don’t know how John did it. When dad and I rebuilt the Opel a year or two later, however, it was a different story. Successful curbside wrenching won me a reputation for gearhead instincts previously unsuspected by my friends. There were dozens of Malaisemobiles. So much smog strangulation, as far as the eye could see. Even farther, though, were battered 70s sedans, Coke bottle hips and catfish mouths gaping to inhale the ozone layer and fart it back out as a layer of soot and sneering indifference. In teacher country there was Miss Mask’s 1967 Corvette Stingray. She had bought it new and was still driving it when she finally retired. She could make that car walk and talk. And when it talked, by God you listened because there might be a test on what it said. It was funny to see roly-poly Miss Mask clambering out of that car. Sometimes she drove an Accord, which somehow didn’t suit her personality as well. It was a better time.

Reunion (Jimmy Knuckles)

What happened to all those guys?

I graduated in 1965 so I’m quite a bit older than most of the respondents. But it was the “muscle car” age and hot cars were the rage. There wasn’t a lot of money in the high school parking lot but some good cars just the same. A kid named Bradshaw had a all primer 1955 Chevy 2 door coupe, 389 CI Pontiac motor and a 4 speed. Stan had a ‘56 Ford Crown Vic, 312 automatic (he rolled it graduation night, he was OK, car was junk). Kenny was driving his brother’s 1963 Chevy Impala SS 409, 4 speed; his brother had gotten drafted so Kenny drove it for the next couple of years. My buddy Elliott’s father was a salesman for a Chrysler/Plymouth dealership. Elliott drove a ‘57 Chrysler 300C, 392, 2-4bbls auto. Car was a rustbucket but could melt tires at will. I drove a 1949 Ford rag top (emphasis on “rag”), V8 flattie 3 speed on the tree. I could stay with many of the hot cars through 1st and 2nd but then horsepower would take over and I was done. I worked part time at a gas station in town. Pump gas, check the oil check the tires, all for $0.32 per gallon. The “hot” cars would hang out at my station on weekend nights. There was a Coke machine in the office; if you were “in the know” there was one slot that was marked “out of order”. Put your quarter in the “out of order” slot and out came a Budweiser. I-80 was being built around that time and a section had been completed by the contractor but not yet turned over to the state. There were many Friday nights when the sawhorses would get pushed aside and some quick drag races were run before everyone scattered. We had our 50th Class Reunion last year...yeah, I’m old! Most of the guys are driving Lexus’s and the like. Bradshaw became partners with a pair of brothers who opened a “ Speed Shop” and they all got rich becoming the a major warehouse for speed parts on the east coast. Kenny’s brother didn’t come back from SE Asia so Kenny sold the ‘09; he’s a retired school teacher! Elliott killed himself driving a twin-turbo Saab something or other way too fast one night. I...well I worked for some 40+ years as an engineer in automotive and aerospace industries. But I never got over cars and motorcycles. Retired, I buy unique, non-running specimens and get them back in shape, love ‘em for a while and then sell ‘em so I can go to work on another. I just finished a ‘99 Jag XK8 convertible, a sweet running BRG luxo-roadster. Wife loves it, but see, there is this 1961 Corvette in nice shape (frame is rust free) without engine or transmission...

Runaway Mini (quaker864)

“Pardon the interruption. Will quaker864 please come down to the office? His Mini has been moved and we need him to move it back.”

My high school was a cornucopia of vehicles and ethnicities. We had the vietnamese gang with their slammed Hondas with excessively loud exhausts (I am caucasian and drove a moderately lowered civic and a 72 mini cooper for a short stint). We had the hicks, with their various generations of Chevy, Dodge and Ford patina trucks. We had the preppies with their brand new mustangs and VW passats and whatnots. And then there were the average kids in the cressidas and camrys. The lot was used during passing periods and lunch as a hang out. All grades were welcome, but grade levels were unofficially separated by aisle. As far as the chaos, there weren’t a whole lot of accidents, especially since there were sufficient campus supervisors on site during entrance and exit times. Although one girl did get run over by a brand new H2 one day. She’s never walked the same since. Broke her tib/fib and some bones in her foot. I’m pretty sure she got some settlement money. There were lots of shenanigans that happened though. Relocating the wiper fluid squirter to shoot passersby. My mini got picked up and relocated one day which caused me to be called out of class to move it back. One kid’s 89 Camry caught on fire before school. We had a kid in a mid 80s Crown Vic with 31 inch mud terrains whip a few donuts in the back dirt lot once. He owned about 7 cars, all of which were in various states of disrepair. An 89 Ford diesel with a 6 inch tip sticking straight up out of the bed. The shop class kids were always rigging up some crazy crap.

Guarded Lot (What year is that?)

How many friends can you hide in the trunk?

Our highschool lot was upper classsmen, so juniors and seniors. Had to maintain a certain gpa and some other stipulations. We could also get off campus privileges for similar criteria. School security guard would sit at the end of the road leading in/out of the school towards the main road and check IDs at lunch for the sticker to go off campus. Was common to see kids get out of the car because they didn’t have the sticker or from kids who tried faking the sticker. There were also the times when the guard would demand the trunk to be opened and kids would scatter from said trunk. Managed to sneak a couple of friends in the trunk and under blankets and what not. Several fender benders happened in this line or at the end of school, when they would open the only other route in/out. The second way was also on a pretty steep hill and during the winter would get pretty tricky, specially for kids with new licenses and no experience with snow or ice and how to handle it. Pushed multiple kids up the hill throughout the years. During one particularly icy morning, probably about 10 cars or so, just one after the other, slid down the hill under no control into each other. They salted the shit out of it after that. There was also the one girl in my grade that was the spoiled girl and got whatever she wanted without deserving it. She side swiped or straight out hit multiple cars and wrecked at least 3 of her parents cars. Yet they kept on buying her new ones..... idiot. I, and a buddy, were the one a lot of people called to come take a look at their car or help them fix it when anything happened. Kind of disappointing being one of a few car guys in the whole school. Everybody knew which car was mine though!

Boss Time (LTT)

Anyone else cringe when they read what happened?

Our parking lot was a mix. I went to a regional tech school and all of the 6 towns that supplied students varied in wealth. We had a everything from the crappy Buick and Olds ex-grandma mobiles to some pretty nice machines. A bunch of kids drove classics as we had an auto body shop. Some Corvettes, a couple of air-cooled VWs, more than a handful of MK1/2 Golfs (non of them GTIs though) and a whole bunch of lifted trucks. One kid though... I don’t know how he got his hands on it - picked up a numbers matching 1969 Boss 302 from some barn up in VT. Was well weathered but had only 20k on the clock and everything was there. It took him 3 years to restore through his time in the auto body program. He had it perfect. New paint, new interior, motor refreshed. The whole thing was amazingly done. When he finally got it on the road, not a week later some kid from the same school totaled it by rear-ending him doing 65 in a 25 and hitting black ice. The 302 was stopped, it was stopped at a red light, the kid who rear-ended him was driving a brand new 2003 g35. Came over around the corner and just couldn’t stop. It pushed the 302 into the intersection where it got hit two more times. Somehow both walked away with only a couple of scratches. The icing on the cake? We had a “best car” vote for the yearbook. The kid in the 2003 g35 won it with a 2004 g35. The only “good” thing that came out of it was that 302 went on to live in a classic hill climb car. That and every time the auto body kids would see the g35 with a parking space open next to it, they would park next to it and open their doors as hard as they could. That thing looked like a 10 year old Camry by the end of senior year.

Snapshots (Denttech76)

I like these pictures.

Me and my buddies, aka:hooligans. probably smoking and trying to do burnouts

“I think the bus just hit my car.”

Didn’t happen in the parking lot, but did involve a parked car at school...

I went to high school in Wisconsin, so we had some pretty serious snowstorms most years. We also had a superintendent who didn’t believe in cancelling school, no matter how bad the weather got. One of these bad mornings when some of the buses were late due to the bad roads, I’m sitting in class and the teacher looks out the window and gets a funny look on her face. She says, “I think the bus just hit my car.” Turns out she was right. One of the late buses was coming around a corner and the back end slid out and sideswiped her car. Mind you, this is on a city street in front of the school. If that one was slippery enough for this to happen you can imagine what all the one lane country roads were like. Also not a parking lot story, but related: On another terrible morning that we shouldn’t have been going to school at all, I hit a patch of ice on the way into town and spun our Dodge conversion van. The worst part was that my dad had called to tell me the roads were bad when he went in to work, but by the time we left for school the previous 10 miles were bone dry. It was just this one spot a quarter mile out of town that was still glare ice. Fortunately nothing bad came of it. We spun, hit the gravel on the side of the road and stopped, then continued on (carefully!) to school. I probably don’t even know how lucky I was not to have rolled that top-heavy beast though.



And To End (Tamporter)

Isn’t this what we’re all here for?

I discovered in high school how powerful a love for cars can be. We came from many different ethnicities, all driving different makes and models of cars, but we became close friends, just because we were car enthusiasts. We may not have been the most popular in school, but we didn’t care.

Korean, Mexican, Indian, Chinese. Ford, Honda, Acura, Toyota. Love for cars > all.



AWWWWW.