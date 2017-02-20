Your True Stories Of The Stupidest Things You've Ever Done In CarsKristen LeeToday 11:00amFiled to: CountersteerTell UsMetapost707EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via YouTube I don’t know what it is—maybe a lethal combination of young teenage blood and some notion that no one can see you when you’re in you car—that makes us commit at least one dumbass act in our cars at some point. Advertisement This one time, I was driving the family Lexus RX 330 by myself on the highway right after I had gotten my license. I was lost, trying to find an exit, and then, too late, I realized that the exit lane I was looking for had suddenly been separated from the rest of the lanes by a concrete curb divider. I panicked and changed lanes anyway, driving right over the curb at highway speed. It made a terrible noise and felt like I had crashed. The next opportunity I had, I stopped and checked to see if everything was okay and, thankfully, things seemed fine. I drove home and told nobody about it until now. Sorry, Mom.Also, we once tied a sled to the back of a Volvo 240 wagon after a heavy snow storm and did donuts in an unplowed parking lot. A cop came over and screamed at us. Advertisement Now, let’s take a look at the stuff you guys did.Beheaded (◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️)Almost. Also, what is this username? Username Relevant (subaruined)You buy a Subaru for life. This One Time, During Senior Year (Southwest Nomad)There’s a pattern here. Sad Jeep (sneckles)Sad day. Terrifying (Jcarr)Although, this sounds hilarious. Bad Habit (ExtraDas)That’s why you have an ashtray! Nakey (Vee)“Wadoodler.” Look, Don’t Touch (panthercougar)Poor buddy. Don’t Let Go (DylanM)Inside riding now. Questions (DonVanSin)I laughed so hard at these. Hi, Collin (Collin Woodard)Hi, Collin. Kidnap (Rickster3rd ¯\_(ツ)_/¯)Yes, don’t do this. Party Trick (License Plate 1I1-III1)Just don’t let go. Car Tag (2014Challenger)Points awarded for an audible tap. Smart Change Of Clothes (Miss Mercedes ❤ Boeing 727 Fangirl)“Have yourself a nice night sir, erm, ma’am, uhhhh...damn.” I Can Hear The Road (OracleAnne)Who needs lights? CountersteerNot That This Has Anything To Do With The 812 Superfast But What Was The Ugliest Ferrari Ever Made?True Tales Of Your Most Hellish Bus And Train Rides Your Craziest True Stories Of The Times You Nearly Died While DrivingKristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply70 repliesLeave a reply