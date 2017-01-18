I was dating this woman in college and one spring weekend, I took her back home with me to meet my parents. I lived about 3 hours away from home. My best friend and I are from the same hometown and he had ridden down with us to visit his mom. I borrowed my mom’s car to take her out for a drive. Mom’s car was pretty nice for the time - a midsized semi-luxury sedan - especially compared to my POS ‘god let it get us there’ budget used car.

We went out for a nice drive and I showed her my home town. Then we decided to go park somewhere to uhh.... enjoy the evening alone, shall we say. My place of choice was actually only a few blocks from my parent’s house, but it was secluded, got little traffic, we kinda in the woods, and I knew nobody would come by. We started to have some fun and suddenly I realized the car was..... sinking. I put the car into gear, pushed the gas gently, and the tires just started spinning.

I had GROSSLY misunderstood exactly how much it had rained in the area, so the ground was super saturated with rain. The car’s rear wheels had sunk down into the mud and only one of the FWD wheels were on anything remotely approaching solid ground. I tried to rock the thing forward. I tried to have her use the gas and push it out. I tried to find some sticks to give traction. I tried everything I could and the only result was slinging a gross ton of mud all over my mom’s car... aka her baby. Man I thought I was dead!

So decided to hike back home (pre cell phone days) and grab my car. I drove over to my friend’s house and asked him for help - his mom’s car was a Subbie with AWD, so I thought he could tow us out. He drove over and we pulled the thing out of the mud without too much trouble. And that’s when the fun really began.

By this time it’s something like 1am and my parents are long asleep. I’m kinda freaking out about the mud because I know my mom would go ballistic. I should point out she worked in the morning, which means she normally got up around 5:45, so I would have no time to get it taken care of before she saw.... UNLESS I could use one of those self service car washes. Now my town is small, so there’s only one of those around, and it’s in a dimly lite corner of a gas station that’s closed at that time of night.

Now here’s what the cop saw.... two youths drove into a sheltered car wash at 1am(ish) and a second car followed in behind them and parked to the side. One youth gets out of the car parked to the side and walks into the dimly lite car wash. A second youth gets out of the car parked in the car wash holding a bag. They talk briefly and the first youth reaches into his pocket for some money which he hands to the second youth. The second youth then hands the bag to the first youth. The first youth then goes back to his car and starts it. You can see how the cop thought maybe something less on the up and up was happening.

Here’s what really happened. Earlier I had noticed my friend left a bag in my car from the trip down, so I threw it in my mom’s car. I also had no quarters for the car wash and there was no change machine there (never had been). My friend knew it so he had yanked some quarters out of his mom’s car which she always kept there and stuff’d them into his pocket. When we got to the car wash, I drove in, realized I didn’t have any quarters, and my friend walked up. I borrowed some from him and then handed him his bag of clothes. He went back to his car and was about to drive home..... but that’s when the police sirens and lights showed up.

All three of us were arrested. My friend and I pleaded our story with the cop. His partner looked at the car, decided we were on the up and up, and let us go with a stern warning. What I didn’t realize at the time was he knew my mom (and my mom’s car) pretty well. My mom was a nurse, often in the ER, and knew pretty much all the cops in town. This cop figured I was a good kid so he let us go. How do I know he figured I was a good kid? Because that rat bastard TOLD my mom the whole friggen story the next damn day when she was at work.

I got home at 3am, covered in mud, wet from the damn self wash car wash, frustrated, and out a couple bucks I owed my friend’s mom. I intended to sleep in late the next day with nobody the wiser. Instead I got a nice and early phone call from my mom ripping me a new one for almost getting arrested and messing up her car.

Luckily it all worked out.... that’s been several years ago and that woman and I have been happily not talking to each other in any form or fashion whatsoever for all that time because, well, we did NOT get along.