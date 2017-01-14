Photo credit: John Toth

Great car photos are, of course, great. But great car photos with some humor to go along with them? You can’t beat that.

This weekend’s wallpaper comes from John Toth and features his 2008 Porsche Cayman. The photo was taken on the car’s maiden voyage from Carmax, where John says it spent a few weeks getting some necessary replacements before he got to take it home. It looks like it was worth the wait.

Perhaps the best part of this already great photo is the license plate, which can answer the most basic questions of passerby on its own—well, if it were real. John says he’s been trying to get a license plate like that since he bought the car with no luck, so he did a crazy realistic Photoshop job of his dream plate on this photo. For the camera fanatics out there, John says he shot this one with Nikon D700 and a Nikkor 80-200 2.8 lens.

Here’s hoping that the rest of your weekend makes you smile as much as this car-plate combo should. And if you happen to take any photos you’d like to see featured as a weekend wallpaper, go ahead and send an email to the address below.

Photo credit: John Toth. Used with permission. For a big desktop version of the top photo, click here.