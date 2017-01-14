Your Ridiculously Awesome Porsche Cayman Wallpaper Is Here Alanis KingToday 5:30pmFiled to: weekend wallpaper2008 porsche cayman135EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: John Toth Great car photos are, of course, great. But great car photos with some humor to go along with them? You can’t beat that. Advertisement This weekend’s wallpaper comes from John Toth and features his 2008 Porsche Cayman. The photo was taken on the car’s maiden voyage from Carmax, where John says it spent a few weeks getting some necessary replacements before he got to take it home. It looks like it was worth the wait. Perhaps the best part of this already great photo is the license plate, which can answer the most basic questions of passerby on its own—well, if it were real. John says he’s been trying to get a license plate like that since he bought the car with no luck, so he did a crazy realistic Photoshop job of his dream plate on this photo. For the camera fanatics out there, John says he shot this one with Nikon D700 and a Nikkor 80-200 2.8 lens. Advertisement Here’s hoping that the rest of your weekend makes you smile as much as this car-plate combo should. And if you happen to take any photos you’d like to see featured as a weekend wallpaper, go ahead and send an email to the address below. Photo credit: John Toth. Used with permission. For a big desktop version of the top photo, click here. Weekend Wallpapers are usually featured on Sundays, (but not always!). Got one you’d like us to run? Send it to alanis.king@jalopnik.com with the subject “Weekend Wallpaper.” Just make sure you have the rights to use it.Recommended StoriesHere's What It's Like Driving A Porsche Cayman With A 5.0-Liter Mustang V8 Shoved In Its BellyMeet The Woman Who Won't Let A Spinal Cord Injury Stop Her From Hooning PorschesSome Maniac Shoved A 5.0-Liter Mustang V8 Into A Porsche CaymanAlanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply13 repliesLeave a reply