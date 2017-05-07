All photos credit: Mikhail Sharov

With the summer fast approaching for a lot of us on this fine car blog, this scene is quite cool and refreshing—wouldn’t you say?

Advertisement

This weekend’s wallpaper comes from Mikhail Sharov and features a Porsche 911, in a blue shade that so perfectly fits this wintery theme. Perhaps even cooler than the car choice is the work and retouching process that went into making the scene look like this, which Mikhail sent in a photo collage:

Here are a few more of Mikhail’s photos from this particular shoot, with the retouching done in a similar manner to the photo above. They’re portrait oriented, which sounds absolutely perfect for a wallpaper on your smartphone:

May your week be as cool and refreshing as this lovely, retouched Porsche 911 photo. If you have any photos you’d like to see featured as a weekend wallpaper, go ahead and send an email to the address below.

Advertisement

Photo credit: Mikhail Sharov. Used with permission. For more photos, head on over to Mikhail’s Instagram account and Flickr account. For a big desktop version of the top photo, click here. Here are the second and third photos as well.