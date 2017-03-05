Whenever we show you some major damage to a beloved car here on Jalopnik, we like to make up for it with a nice, pretty wallpaper—at least, we do when it’s the weekend.

This weekend’s wallpaper comes from Tony Lopez and features a 1987 Porsche 911. Since we shared the sad fate of a beautiful Porsche 911 GT3 RS that a shop owner smashed during a joyride earlier on Sunday morning, we figured we could somewhat make up for the damage to your eyes—and your hearts—with a nice wallpaper photo. If you need more photos of this particular car to get over that story, you can head on over to Tony’s Flickr album.

Here’s hoping that your week ahead goes much better than things are going for that GT3 RS owner right now, and please do feel free to send submissions for a weekend wallpaper to the email address listed below.

Photo credit: Tony Lopez/LopezArts. Used with permission. For more photos, head on over to his Instagram page, Facebook page and Flickr account. For a big desktop version of the top photo, click here. For the second photo, click here.