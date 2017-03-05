Your Ridiculously Awesome Porsche 911 Wallpaper Is Here Alanis King46 minutes agoFiled to: weekend wallpaperporsche 9111987 porsche 91144EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Tony Lopez/LopezArts Whenever we show you some major damage to a beloved car here on Jalopnik, we like to make up for it with a nice, pretty wallpaper—at least, we do when it’s the weekend. Advertisement This weekend’s wallpaper comes from Tony Lopez and features a 1987 Porsche 911. Since we shared the sad fate of a beautiful Porsche 911 GT3 RS that a shop owner smashed during a joyride earlier on Sunday morning, we figured we could somewhat make up for the damage to your eyes—and your hearts—with a nice wallpaper photo. If you need more photos of this particular car to get over that story, you can head on over to Tony’s Flickr album.Here’s hoping that your week ahead goes much better than things are going for that GT3 RS owner right now, and please do feel free to send submissions for a weekend wallpaper to the email address listed below. Advertisement Photo credit: Tony Lopez/LopezArts. Used with permission. For more photos, head on over to his Instagram page, Facebook page and Flickr account. For a big desktop version of the top photo, click here. For the second photo, click here.Weekend Wallpapers are usually featured on Sundays, (but not always!). Got one you’d like us to run? Send it to alanis.king@jalopnik.com with the subject “Weekend Wallpaper.” Just make sure you have the rights to use it.Recommended StoriesShop Owner Smashes The Front Of A Porsche 911 GT3 RS In Joyride Mishap Of Course You Can Do Shenanigans In The Porsche 911 GT3 RS, DuhThere's A Porsche 911 R For Sale In Australia For Almost $1 Million Alanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply4 repliesLeave a reply