If you frequent this lovely car blog, you’ve probably been reading a lot about the Mazda RX-7 lately. But, this time, let’s just sit back and admire one for a bit.



This weekend’s wonderful RX-7 wallpaper comes from Brian, who goes by POD for his photography. If you didn’t know, our dear friend and great blogger David Tracy is currently obsessed with the first-generation Mazda RX-7 and we’re all trying to convince him to buy one. Sure, this isn’t the exact car he wants, but we must be the nagging voice in the back of his mind whenever possible.

As for the photo, Brian says he used a Canon EOS 5D Mark II and a a 50mm f/1.4 lens to catch this rolling shot. Here’s another shot from Brian, if you’d like:

Here’s hoping that you’re successful in your week ahead, and that your friends at Jalopnik are successful in convincing David to buy an RX-7. If you have any photos you’d like to submit as a weekend wallpaper, feel free to send them over to the email address below.

Oh, and go bother David about that impending purchase.

Photo credit: Brian/POD. Used with permission. For more of Ronnie’s photos, head on over to his Flickr account. For a big desktop version of the top photo, click here. For the second photo, click here.