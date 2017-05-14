Photo credit: Easton Chang

It’s always nice to see an unscathed Ford Mustang, right? Well, just not in your review mirror, of course.

Advertisement

Oh, lighten up, it’s a joke! Say hello to this quite lovely Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, or whatever Ford wants to call these things, which happens to be this weekend’s wallpaper. The photo comes from Easton Chang, who shot it as part of a tutorial on car photography. If you’re interested in the tutorial, you can watch a preview below.

Here’s hoping that your week ahead goes unscathed as well. If you’re feeling like a photography pro after watching the video and want to see some of your work featured as a wallpaper, feel free to send photos to the email address listed below.

Photo credit: Easton Chang. Used with permission. For more photos, head on over to Easton’s website and Instagram. For a big desktop version of the top photo, click here.