Photo credit: Benjamin Ng

What’s better than one Ferrari? Two Ferraris. (Unless you don’t like Ferraris, that is.) These two remind me of my cats at dinnertime, but they’re begging me to drive them rather than to feed them.

This weekend’s wallpaper photo comes from Benjamin Ng, and it features both a Ferrari LaFerrari and an F12 Berlinetta emerging from the shadows there in the background—reminding you that it’s here, too, and you can’t forget to fee... drive it.

Speaking of driving Ferraris, there was quite the lawsuit against the company in February accusing it of allowing odometer rollbacks to sell cars for more money. Our guy Jason tried to find out more about the claims in the lawsuit, but was met with a wall of Italian stone.

Regardless, these two seem to want some miles put on them. Here’s hoping that your week is full of fun driving, and if you have any photos that you’d like to see featured as a weekend wallpaper, please feel free to send them over to the email address below.

Photo credit: Benjamin Ng. Used with permission. For more photos, head on over to his Facebook page and Instagram account. For a big desktop version of the top photo, click here.