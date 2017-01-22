All photos credit: Trevor Jolin

The Ferrari LaFerrari may be super low to the ground and more than just a little bit difficult to get into, but you don’t have to do that if you’re just looking at a photo—a great photo, too. Isn’t that nice?

Advertisement

This weekend’s wallpaper comes from Trevor Jolin, a photographer you may remember from a wallpaper feature all the way back in 2015. If you’re more of a Lamborghini person, maybe check that one out. But if you’re into hypercars with about 950 horsepower, this may be the wallpaper for you.

Here’s another from Trevor, if you like to have choices in your life:

And in case you’re wondering just how hard it can be to get into a LaFerrari, ask Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He had to sell his back in 2015 simply because “daddy don’t fit in it.”

Advertisement

You may say that’s because he’s quite large in stature, but don’t be so sure—the first time I got in one of these things, I managed to hit my head after awkwardly trying to position my body at an angle to land in the seat. That’s just typical me, though. Maybe no one else has those problems.

Anyway, hopefully you have more ease transitioning into the upcoming week than I did trying to get into a LaFerrari that one time. And if you have any photos you’d like to share for a wallpaper post, feel free to send an email to the address below.



Photo credit: Trevor Jolin. Used with permission. For more of his photos, check out his website, Facebook page and Instagram account. For a big desktop version, click here. If you’d like the second photo, go ahead and click here.