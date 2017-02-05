All photos credit: Arlen Liverman

Parking garages aren’t fun. They cost money, they’re usually claustrophobic and... oh... wait... you know, maybe they’re not so bad after all...

This weekend’s wallpaper comes from Arlen Liverman and features a 2007 Ferrari F430, which is incredibly radiant in the depths of an empty parking garage. The car is supposedly fantastic, and it looks absolutely fantastic in this photo. If you need more, we have another for you courtesy of Arlen:

May your week ahead be as radiant as this F430. If you have any photos you’d like to see featured as a weekend wallpaper, go ahead and pass them along to the email address below.

Photo credit: Arlen Liverman. Used with permission. For more photos, check out Arlen’s website, Facebook page and Instagram account. For a big desktop version, click here. If you’d like the second photo, go ahead and click here.