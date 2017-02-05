Your Ridiculously Awesome Ferrari F430 Wallpaper Is Here Alanis KingToday 6:55pmFiled to: weekend wallpaperferrari f430ferrari55EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink All photos credit: Arlen Liverman Parking garages aren’t fun. They cost money, they’re usually claustrophobic and... oh... wait... you know, maybe they’re not so bad after all... Advertisement This weekend’s wallpaper comes from Arlen Liverman and features a 2007 Ferrari F430, which is incredibly radiant in the depths of an empty parking garage. The car is supposedly fantastic, and it looks absolutely fantastic in this photo. If you need more, we have another for you courtesy of Arlen: May your week ahead be as radiant as this F430. If you have any photos you’d like to see featured as a weekend wallpaper, go ahead and pass them along to the email address below. Advertisement Photo credit: Arlen Liverman. Used with permission. For more photos, check out Arlen’s website, Facebook page and Instagram account. For a big desktop version, click here. If you’d like the second photo, go ahead and click here. Weekend Wallpapers are usually featured on Sundays, (but not always!). Got one you’d like us to run? Send it to alanis.king@jalopnik.com with the subject “Weekend Wallpaper.” Just make sure you have the rights to use it.Recommended Stories They're Drifting Ferraris Watch A Ferrari Driver Barely Avoid A Horrific Double CrashHow Will History Remember The Ferrari F430?Alanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply5 repliesLeave a reply