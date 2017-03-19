Your Ridiculously Awesome BMW M4 GTS Wallpaper Is HereAlanis KingToday 7:50pmFiled to: weekend wallpaperbmw m4 gtsbmw m4bmw36EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Vlad Shurigin/Zuumy Remember two years ago, when BMW came out with that track-ready, water-injected BMW M4 GTS concept car? And then they actually produced it, and put a huge price tag on the thing? Well, we have some lovely photos of the car that you can view for a grand total of: free. Advertisement This weekend’s wallpaper comes from Vlad Shurigin/Zuumy, featuring the M4 GTS’ 493 horsepower and its wildly expensive water-injection system. That system puts the car’s base price at well over $130,000 even though it’s almost impossible to live with as a daily driver, but hey, the water injection is a cool and fun gadget! If the price of the M4 GTS prevents you from ever playing with its cool and fun gadgets, enjoy a few more photos from Vlad and remember that money isn’t the most important thing in the world: May your week ahead be simpler than daily driving a BMW M4 GTS, and may your pockets be fuller than they would be if you bought one. If you have any photos you’d like to see featured as a weekend wallpaper, go ahead and send an email to the address below. Advertisement Photo credit: Vlad Shurigin. Used with permission. For more photos, head on over to his Instagram page and website. For a big desktop version of the top photo, click here. Here are the second, third and fourth photos as well.Weekend Wallpapers are usually featured on Sundays, (but not always!). Got one you’d like us to run? Send it to alanis.king@jalopnik.com with the subject “Weekend Wallpaper.” Just make sure you have the rights to use it.Recommended StoriesThe BMW M4 GTS Is Perfectly HorribleThe 493 HP BMW M4 GTS Is Going Into Production, And It's Coming Here How The Absurdly Expensive BMW M4 GTS' Water Injection WorksAlanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply3 repliesLeave a reply