Remember two years ago, when BMW came out with that track-ready, water-injected BMW M4 GTS concept car? And then they actually produced it, and put a huge price tag on the thing? Well, we have some lovely photos of the car that you can view for a grand total of: free.

This weekend’s wallpaper comes from Vlad Shurigin/Zuumy, featuring the M4 GTS’ 493 horsepower and its wildly expensive water-injection system. That system puts the car’s base price at well over $130,000 even though it’s almost impossible to live with as a daily driver, but hey, the water injection is a cool and fun gadget!

If the price of the M4 GTS prevents you from ever playing with its cool and fun gadgets, enjoy a few more photos from Vlad and remember that money isn’t the most important thing in the world:

May your week ahead be simpler than daily driving a BMW M4 GTS, and may your pockets be fuller than they would be if you bought one. If you have any photos you’d like to see featured as a weekend wallpaper, go ahead and send an email to the address below.

Photo credit: Vlad Shurigin. Used with permission. For more photos, head on over to his Instagram page and website. For a big desktop version of the top photo, click here. Here are the second, third and fourth photos as well.