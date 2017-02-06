Probably my most memorable save was when I was riding my Ninja 500 home from college one day. I was 2 hours into my 3 hour trip in a somewhat scenic part of the trip. The highway travelled along a fairly long lake and there were hills and trees which is drastically different from the rest of the trip. I was moving at a pretty good clip, enjoying the break from the monotony of the roads leading up to this point. I rounded a long sweeping turn and coming up a slight hill. I see something that doesn’t look quite right, but my eyes play tricks on me and I pass it off as tall grass on the side of the road. As I get closer, it appears to be large birds covering the entire road. I start downshifting and stopping as quick as I can and realize the road is covered by about 100 wild turkeys. I’m getting closer and lock up my rear tire which causes the back end to start coming around. I tried to push my foot on the peg to keep it from sliding out more, but I’m still not going to stop in time. I brake harder on the front and start locking up the front as well. Fortunately that causes the tire to chirp as it’s struggling to maintain traction. The turkeys notice I’m coming and start scattering. They make a little whole right in front of me so my front tire will make it, but with my ass-end sliding a couple feet over, I’m going to smack at least one of them. I let off both brakes, my back end tucks in behind me as I fly right between them. I look in my mirror and see a cloud from my tire wearing a flat spot in it and the turkeys scattering. I stopped just down the road to collect myself and look over the bike. The only thing I noticed was the flat spot on the rear tire. It was still good enough to get me home, but was replaced as soon as I got there.

That made me think of another time on my new Interceptor. It had less than 300 miles on it, and apparently the tires were still a little slick. I took a curve from one road to another and got on it a little bit as I was coming through the turn. This caused the back end to let loose and swing around pointing me at the curb in the direction I just came from. I somehow got it to stop swinging around and got traction again to get it going the way I wanted to go but the engine died as soon as it was corrected. I coasted to a parking lot and pulled in. I found out day that it had a feature to kill the engine in circumstances similar to that.

A lot of the scariest saves were on my motorcycles. It’s probably a good thing I sold them, although I do miss riding.