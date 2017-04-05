Apparently even our scores for daily driving assume that you need to own a car with more space for some reason. I still have a major issue with this, as what qualifies as “practical” is so person-dependent it’s unreal.



There is no way on earth that a three-row crossover or even a larger sedan is somehow more practical than a small coupe for a single person or a childless couple. That mindset that you need a bigger car strikes me as mindless consumption for consumption’s sake. It’s also why we don’t get the fun smaller cars the rest of the world does: we’re too busy buying larger crossovers instead because we might need to buy some shelves once, ever.

Completely impractical for one. Photo credit: Lexus

I don’t miss the extra space whenever I end up testing a smaller car. I rarely use my backseat. The cavernous trunk and backseat space is good for hauling the race car’s parts, but that’s really the only reason why I’d be hesitant to trade off the Lancer.

If the race car was out of the picture, I simply wouldn’t need a bigger car. I don’t have (or want) kids, and I usually only ever have one other person in the car with me. I don’t buy a ton of stuff on a regular basis, either. Even grocery runs usually just fit in the passenger seat. Most of the time, I feel as if my car’s big, usable-by-humans backseat is merely an albatross in space form that makes my car harder to maneuver and less fuel efficient.



The Ford Raptor: the official car of “you’re awesome because you’re nuts, but that must be annoying to park.” Photo credit: Ford

You should buy to your own daily needs and wants—not to anything more. The idea that everyone needs a larger car “just in case” is absurd. There are such things as rentals out there if none of your friends have a bigger car that suits your once-or-twice-a-year need. U-Haul pickups aren’t the height of luxury, but they get the job done for far cheaper than a year’s worth of daily driven truck gas.