I have a real beef with the way we define practicality as a society. Why is there this universal idea that more space automatically means a car is more practical? If you rarely transport other people or large things, admit it: you’d probably be a lot happier in a smaller car.
When I reviewed the Toyota 86, I adored using that thing in everyday driving situations. It was so much smaller and easier to park than my own four-door Mitsubishi Lancer. To me, the 86 was incredibly easy to daily drive, save for the janky stereo and its stiffer ride over bumps. It had enough space for the errands I usually run. I wanted to give it a higher score for daily driving, as it did the job pretty well for one person, but got overruled.