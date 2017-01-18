GIF GIF via Car Throttle

You can spend an entire afternoon watching Chris Harris pull off sideways supercar heroics on YouTube—or you can do what the dudes at CarThrottle did and pick up a $250 beater for sweet do-rif-to action of your own.



The car in question is nothing fancy: an automatic Mercedes C180 picked up for a grand total of £200, or roughly $250 in ‘Murica Bucks. It’s clearly suffered years of neglect, with its taped-up taillight, floppy suspension and a passenger seat that’s only sort of still there.



Advertisement

Does it do beautiful sideways slow-mo drifts for the camera anyway? You bet your silver freakin’ arrows it will.

