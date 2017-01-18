You Don't Need An Expensive Car To Drift Like A BadassStef Schrader16 minutes agoFiled to: Hoon of the DaydriftingMercedes C180BeatersHOTD4EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via Car Throttle You can spend an entire afternoon watching Chris Harris pull off sideways supercar heroics on YouTube—or you can do what the dudes at CarThrottle did and pick up a $250 beater for sweet do-rif-to action of your own. The car in question is nothing fancy: an automatic Mercedes C180 picked up for a grand total of £200, or roughly $250 in ‘Murica Bucks. It’s clearly suffered years of neglect, with its taped-up taillight, floppy suspension and a passenger seat that’s only sort of still there. Advertisement Does it do beautiful sideways slow-mo drifts for the camera anyway? You bet your silver freakin’ arrows it will. We Love Beaters Watch Crazy Swedish Volvo Pickup Tractors Nuke Tires And Get SidewaysThe World Is Your Demolition Derby When You Drive A $250 Car The Car Wars Destruct-O-Rama Is Every Redneck's Dream PlaygroundStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply4 repliesLeave a reply