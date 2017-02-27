Photo via AP Images

If you actually believe Tupac Shakur died.... you can now submit your information to purchase the BMW he and Suge Knight were shot up in six days before his death back in September of 1996.



A website called ‘Moments In Time’ is featuring the BMW 7 Series, evidently with the bullet holes in the passenger side since-repaired, on sale for the low bid of just $1.5 million. There isn’t much more information immediately available.

Photo via sale listing.

The car listing is featured next to an autographed storyboard of a 1995 Pizza Hut stuffed crust pizza advertisement featuring Donald Trump.



The original report from MTV on the shooting and Tupac’s resulting death almost a week later confirms that the vehicle was a black 1996 BMW 7 Series, and the listing’s photos show it to be a 750il, the V12 option. From MTV circa 1996:

﻿Tupac and Suge Knight left Knight’s home at around 10:30 PM to go to Club 662. By 11:15 that evening, they were heading east on Flamingo, just coming to this intersection here at Koval. They were driving a black BMW 1996 model. Knight was driving, Tupac was in the passenger’s seat. Along the passenger’s side came a late model white Cadillac. From inside, shots were fired,

14 of them. Tupac was hit four times, twice in the chest, once in the arm, and once in the thigh. Knight was mildly injured by some bullet fragments; but he promptly floored the car, spinning it completely around and took a U-turn so it instantly headed east on Flamingo. With Tupac bleeding profusely in the passenger seat, Suge Knight was able to get his vehicle just about a mile away from the site of the shooting, something of a miracle given his condition, the condition of the car — which had a flat tire — and the fact that the traffic on the strip after a heavyweight fight in Vegas is something to behold. They made it to this corner here, Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, where they were finally pulled over by the Bike Patrol, who radioed ahead to paramedics, who swept them off to University Medical Center — their evening out in Las Vegas ending just a few steps away from where it had begun, the MGM Grand.

If you don’t believe Tupac died from the result of his reported four bullet wounds, here’s your chance to investigate for yourself. I’m not sure a repaired car is where you should spend the investigation budget, though.

In my opinion, and in the great words of Indiana Jones, this car belongs in a museum.