It seems Ford’s having similar issues with another sect of loans and leases, according to Bloomberg: Those that stretch on for a really long time.

The company said it’s looking to limit the growth it has in long-term auto loans and leases in Canada where, Bloomberg says, “consumers are twice as apt as U.S. buyers to stretch out payments to as long as eight years in order to afford a car.” Eight years is a goddamn long time, folks. From Bloomberg:

“It’s something that we keep a close eye on,” Mark Buzzell, chief executive officer of Ford Canada, said in an interview at the Vancouver auto show this week. “We really are trying to limit the trade cycles to shorter terms, but at the end of the day we have to stay competitive.” In Canada, automakers are selling about 41 percent of vehicles with loans of at least six years or leases of at least five years, said Buzzell. Increasing competition among automakers seeking to capture customers has stretched them to as long as eight years in some cases. In the U.S., the average new car loan in 2015 was 5.5 years, compared with six years in Canada. “They’ve gone about as far as they can go,” said Jason Mercer, a Toronto-based analyst at Moody’s Investors Service.

And consumers are struggling to pay for rising housing costs in cities like Toronto and Vancouver, Bloomberg says.

That’s left many with less money each month to pay for other goods, boosting the demand for credit-card loans and stretched out car payments. Canadian household debt climbed to a record 167 percent of disposable income in the fourth quarter.

This looks ... not good.

3rd Gear: Ford Recalls 570k Vehicles Over Potential Engine Fires

Speaking of Ford, the automaker issued a chunky recall yesterday for 570,000 buggies across North America and Europe due to problems that could lead to engine fires or doors to unexpectedly fly open, as The Associated Press put it. (What happens in the unlikely scenario where you’re driving and realize your engine caught on fire, and then your door flies open? Stop, tuck, and roll?)

Apparently, this isn’t helping Ford kick off 2017 in high gear. From the AP:

The recalls will hit the company’s bottom line in the first quarter of this year. Ford said in a Wednesday filing with securities regulators that the recalls will cut pretax earnings by $295 million. The engine fire recall covers over 360,000 vehicles in North America and Europe. In North America it includes Escape SUVs from the 2014 model year, plus the 2014 and 2015 compact Fiesta ST, the 2013 and 2014 Fusion midsize car and the 2013 through 2015 Transit Connect small van.

Ford said 29 fires were reported in the U.S. and Canada, but with no injuries. A spokesperson told the AP owners can keep driving the vehicles and park them safely in garages or other structures.

The company will mail customers instructions from the owner’s manual on how to check and refill coolant. Dealers also will check coolant levels for owners. If vehicles leak coolant or overheat, they should be taken to a dealer, [spokesperson Elizabeth] Weigandt said. If parts are available, dealers will install a coolant level sensor and a warning light on the dashboard telling owners if the coolant level is low, Weigandt said. She did not know if the company will fix coolant leaks, but said she would check.

That’s your PSA for the day.

4th Gear: Trump Wants New Auto Plants. But!

So, President Donald Trump has been hellbent on urging automakers to build new factories in the U.S. That’s been a focus for Trump, who has made a point to reach out to auto execs repeatedly during his first weeks in office.