My friends, the day has come. You can finally buy brand new 2.0-liter TDI Volkswagens with discounts up to $8,500 and zero percent financing for up to 72 months. But you won’t find any information about these awesome deals on VW’s website.
This incredible insider tip comes from our friends at CarsDirect.com. They got a scoop from a Volkswagen spokesperson who confirmed that existing 2015 TDI inventory that has been fixed according to the approved settlement, would be subject to a $5,000 finance rebate in addition to a zero percent financing offer.