You Can Now Buy A Used Maserati With An Unlimited Mile Warranty
Maserati is just now getting around to offering a certified pre-owned program, which isn’t surprising since historically Italian cars and reliability didn’t often go together. But if you want a depreciated Maserati and worry about repairs, a CPO car could be just the thing.