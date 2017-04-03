Sad about missing out on all the Cars and Coffee mishaps, but worried that a V8 Mustang might be too much? Perhaps you’re considering a more sensible choice with a Toyota 86. Thing is, you can get 310 turbocharged ponies for way less than a Toyobaru.
You Can Get A Crazy Deal On An EcoBoost Ford Mustang Right Now
Sad about missing out on all the Cars and Coffee mishaps, but worried that a V8 Mustang might be too much? Perhaps you’re considering a more sensible choice with a Toyota 86. Thing is, you can get 310 turbocharged ponies for way less than a Toyobaru.