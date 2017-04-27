Just when you thought all the good air-cooled Porsches had been snatched up by collectors and aesthetically questionable resto-mod outfits, this ultra-rare 1993 RSR 3.8 with only six miles—SIX MILES—on the clock will soon be up for auction at RM Sotheby’s.
You Can Buy This Basically Brand New 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.8
