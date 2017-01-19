Dashcam footage recorded in Singapore witnessed a mythological siren of the streets, as a woman likely having a lovely evening riding on top of a moving SUV embraces the breeze and whatever possible drugs she may be on.

She is beauty, she is grace, she better hope the driver doesn’t slam on the brakes.

Is she in a parade? There’s no waving, and waving is critical in parades. Maybe it’s just some weird sort of street surfing those death-defying kids invented to terrorize their parents and confront some misguided sense of self-presence in the world.

Whatever it is, it’s all hers. I risk my life one foot-long Italian sub and Cherry Fanta combo at a time.

H/t to ‘Cheng’!