GIF GIF via WWLP-22News

It’s that time of the year: local news stations everywhere are sending poor meteorologists out into snowstorms to discuss hazardous road conditions. Luckily for all of us, a WWLP reporter from Springfield, Massachusetts, got some help from a leafy man-creature lovingly dubbed “Pot Sasquatch.”

A person in a giant costume of faux-weed leaves ambled ever closer to meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei on live television, stealing the show from all the stuck drivers attempting to navigate Winter Storm Niko on all-seasons.

WWLP later released b-roll footage of Springfield’s happiest, hungriest snowman on their Facebook page, showing the man hiding behind a shrub and having a properly dank frolic in the snow as plows stand by to clear the roads of slippery fun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All hail Pot Sasquatch, Keeper of the Fun Winter Roads!



[via Boston.com]

