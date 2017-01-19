GIF GIF via Gregory Evans

I know way too many people who stay home from the track when it’s wet. Why? That’s when it can be the most fun. Watch this Mazda Miata play around and get sideways, and you’ll understand.



Gregory Evans says this little car only has 105 horsepower to the wheels in his description on YouTube, yet it has no problem getting sideways on Thunderhill Raceway’s slick surface. You don’t need a crazy-fast car to have fun when it’s wet.



Will you break any lap records? No. Will you leave with a big, dumb smile on your face? Absolutely.



Go play in the rain. You’ll be glad you did.

