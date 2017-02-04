If the answer is always Miata, has anyone ever asked which Miata?

Most people say the Mk1 Miata. Certainly, that has one of the most well-known faces in car history. But is it great because it’s great or because it’s the OG Miata and we’re a pack of nostalgic losers?

Look, I’m not here to start shit. I’m genuinely curious. Do technological advancements, a cheaper price tag, improved aerodynamics, a six-speed gearbox and theoretically less rust make the Mk2 better than the Mk1?

Discuss.