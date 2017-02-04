Why The Second Generation Mazda Miata Is Better Than The First, Despite No Pop-Up HeadlightsKristen LeeToday 10:30amFiled to: Mazda MiataMiataMazdaCarThrottle1127EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkIf the answer is always Miata, has anyone ever asked which Miata? Advertisement Most people say the Mk1 Miata. Certainly, that has one of the most well-known faces in car history. But is it great because it’s great or because it’s the OG Miata and we’re a pack of nostalgic losers?Look, I’m not here to start shit. I’m genuinely curious. Do technological advancements, a cheaper price tag, improved aerodynamics, a six-speed gearbox and theoretically less rust make the Mk2 better than the Mk1? Advertisement Discuss. Always The AnswerI Hate MiatasPlease Consider Never Putting The Roof Down On Your Mazda Miata RFNational Hero Gloriously Pilots Mazda Miata With Top Down In Cleveland Snow StormKristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply112 repliesLeave a reply