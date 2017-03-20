The latest Volkswagen GTI marks 40 years of the iconic hot hatchback. Of course, the most fitting way to do so is to take both cars out for a lovely drive on winding Welsh roadway to see how they compare.

While we won’t get the GTI Clubsport 40 in America, it’s just a few modifications above the upcoming 2018 model that will arrive at your local Volkswagen dealership next year.

And so DriveTribe’s Henry Catchpole, in his signature style, explains why the MK1 GTI was so good, and how the spirit of the original car is still present in the most recent iteration even though the only thing the two share is the golf-ball shifter.