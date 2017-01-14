Why Is This Dingus Stabbing His BMW M5?Andrew P CollinsToday 4:10pmFiled to: Wait But WhyBMW M5561EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink (Photo Credit: Vehicle Virgins/YouTube) Have you noticed that “poking things with a hot knife,” is a trendy thing to put on YouTube right now? I don’t get it either. Actually, I find it offensive to knives. And heat. Especially when they’re used to violate this most sacred car—an E39 BMW M5.I know: “It doesn’t matter, he’s going to replace that bumper anyway.” Advertisement I but just... why. Why do this?I know: “For the clicks.” And I’ve fallen right into the honey pot of a tantalizingly disturbing video thumbnail. Advertisement Hopefully this dude held his breath while he melted paint and plastic into noxious gas. And, at least there wasn’t any gasoline vapor lurking behind this bumper... I’m pretty sure my old Scout would immolate if I so much as flicked a match in its general proximity.Please stop with the fire poking.Wait but whyMan Loses Friend's BMW In Parking Garage For Six MonthsI Feel Like This Is A Bad IdeaWatch In Disbelief As This Person Drives Down The Highway Without A Tire, Gives No FucksAndrew P Collinsandrew@jalopnik.com@andr3wcollinsContributing Editor, Truck Yeah! • 1975 International Scout, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 2005 Acura TL, 2008 Yamaha WRReply56 repliesLeave a reply