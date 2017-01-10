Why Does The Toyota Camry Look Like This?Raphael OrloveYesterday 10:05pmFiled to: Detroit Auto ShowToyota CamryCar Design11311EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Kurt Bradley for Jalopnik The Toyota Camry is the fourth best-selling vehicle in America. Toyota sold more than a third of a million of these sedans in 2016. So why does its face look like that? Advertisement Why does it look like a war mask? Why is the grille made out of chainlink fence? What is Toyota trying to tell us?Buy this terror-scream, America. It is your shield as you hurtle down the interstate. Your horror is writ upon its savage visage. Advertisement A Camry wasn’t always this aggressive. Look back to the 1990s. A Camry (like the one I learned to drive on) had a plain face, open, welcoming. It was sleek, well-trimmed, but neutral. It had nothing to prove. It had nothing to puff up against.Meanwhile, in 2017, we have a Camry that looks like it was made out of sharpened hatchets.Back in 2014, Toyota said it wanted its next Camry to have “heart-racing design.” Sure, but what is making anyone’s heart race about this Camry? Horror? Revulsion?I Feel Forever Tied To The CamryIs A Brand New Toyota Camry Exactly The Same As One Made 12 Years Ago?Automotive Hero Modifies His Family Toyota CamryThe Toyota Solara Was A Car That Did ExistRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply113 repliesLeave a reply