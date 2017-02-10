GIF GIF via Stef Schrader

When the heavens open up and bless the earth with a large quantity of snow, you can be dull and whip out a snow plow, or a shovel, or something else that involves minimal fun and just gets it out of the way. Yawn! Here’s a better way to clear that snow.







Advertisement

Look, sometimes you’ve got to take Hoon of the Day into your own hands, and my hands were cold. That doesn’t matter, though, because it was time to make the donuts. If there is snow on the ground, you know what to do.



Here’s OppositeLock moderator Dusty Ventures clearing snow from a nice, large open space with a Subaru Outback. It’s not as tidy as a plow and it certainly leaves a mess on the windshield, but it gets the job done.



What did you do with your car during Winter Storm Niko? Drop us a video link: tips@jalopnik.com.

