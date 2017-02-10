Why Buy A Boring Snow Plow When You Have A Subaru Wagon That Does Donuts?Stef SchraderToday 1:00pmFiled to: Hoon of the DayHOTDsnowWinter Storm NikodonutsSubaru OutbackSubaru459EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via Stef Schrader When the heavens open up and bless the earth with a large quantity of snow, you can be dull and whip out a snow plow, or a shovel, or something else that involves minimal fun and just gets it out of the way. Yawn! Here’s a better way to clear that snow. Advertisement Look, sometimes you’ve got to take Hoon of the Day into your own hands, and my hands were cold. That doesn’t matter, though, because it was time to make the donuts. If there is snow on the ground, you know what to do. Here’s OppositeLock moderator Dusty Ventures clearing snow from a nice, large open space with a Subaru Outback. It’s not as tidy as a plow and it certainly leaves a mess on the windshield, but it gets the job done. What did you do with your car during Winter Storm Niko? Drop us a video link: tips@jalopnik.com. No Car Left Un-HoonedFall In Love With The Mitsubishi Evo All Over Again Watching It Hoon In The Snow Melt Your Frozen Brain With A Collection Of Incredible Cars Going Ice DriftingHow To Get A Porsche 911 Sideways In The SnowStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply45 repliesLeave a reply