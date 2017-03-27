Wheeler Dealers' Edd China Asks You Not To Send Death Threats To Mike BrewerPatrick GeorgeToday 10:27amFiled to: Wheeler DealersVelocityEdd ChinaMike Brewer1626EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe world of “car television that isn’t actually terrible” is embroiled in a big shitstorm as of recently, when Wheeler Dealers’ chief mechanic Edd China announced he was leaving the Velocity show after the network planned to make it more terrible. So the internet responded the way the internet does: by sending death threats to China’s co-host, Mike Brewer.