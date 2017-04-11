Image credit: Raphael Orlove

Have you gotten stuck before? Was it a cold and stormy night? Dear God—did you have to sleep in your car before help arrived?

Fortunately, this hasn’t happened to me yet. But it did happen to my parents when they went to Portugal many years ago. From the way my mom tells it, she accidentally mis-shifted from fifth to second and then the “shitty little car” died.

So they pushed it to the side of the road and called the rental car agency for a mechanic. They spoke no Portuguese. And there were no cell phones. She had to walk along the highway until she found a restaurant with a phone.

The first guy showed up two hours later with a tool box, poked around a bit, and declared the car “broken.” The second guy came with a tow truck... another two hours later.

How about you?