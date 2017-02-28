What's The Weirdest Car Quirk You've Ever Encountered?Kristen LeeToday 12:11pmFiled to: CountersteerTell UsMetapost3272EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Sure, people are quirky, but cars are, too! It’s part of what makes us love them so much.For example, our own Jason Torchinsky discovered a penny welded on the gas tank of his 1973 Volkswagen Beetle. It’s super weird and we may never know why it was put there in the first place. What’s the strangest car quirk you’ve encountered? Phantom check engine light? Wonky turn signal? Inexplicable smell? Some weird part or switch you never saw on any other vehicle? Tell us what’s up.Countersteer Your Most Satisfying True Stories Of Revenge In CarsYour True Stories Of The Stupidest Things You've Ever Done In CarsNot That This Has Anything To Do With The 812 Superfast But What Was The Ugliest Ferrari Ever Made?Kristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply327 repliesLeave a reply