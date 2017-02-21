Photo Credit: QQ

As drivers, we see a decent amount of screwups, mistakes and injustices being committed by our fellow motorists. Most of these people get away with it. Other times, things get more satisfying.

This one time, I was driving along, obeying the speed limit on a suburban road, when a Dodge Charger came flying past me in the adjacent lane. There was an intersection coming up and it was clear he was trying to beat the light.

I slowed down like a good citizen and because he mistimed things, the red light camera snapped a picture of his stupid car as he blew past. I waited until the light turned green and kept going. Guess who I found dutifully stopped at the next light? Way to not save any time at all and get your license plate taken down.

What’s the most satisfying car revenge you’ve experienced? I’m not above the petty shit, either. Tailgaters, bad parkers, speeders, thieves and people cutting you off—I want to hear about all of it.

Help me stoke my wrath fire.