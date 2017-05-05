Everybody knows how much Ferrari loves to brand itself with things like shoes, backpacks, jackets, and yeah, even damn fanny packs. We’ve even had a lot fun making fun of Bugatti’s catalog of rich people shit. But what about us normies?



Advertisement

I’ve never been one to identify my life around one single car or one single automaker, so I unfortunately do not have much experience in buying branded merchandise or other objects of clothing, technology, or decoration meant to go along with any automobile.



But I know there are those out there who essentially sexually identify as a Ford, or subscribe to the Nordic religion of Saab. Have you ever bought, or been gifted, some obscure automotive-matched merch? Perhaps a Pontiac tombstone or a Fiat emergency flare? Maybe just the colors matched? Perhaps something else?

Advertisement

Let me know. I want to know what it’s like to love something so much.