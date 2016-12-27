What Were The Best And Worst Cars You Drove In 2016?Patrick GeorgeToday 11:30amFiled to: Year in Review2016Jalopnik Year In ReviewCountersteer1532EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit Patrick George/Jalopnik 2016 is, thankfully, almost over. All the best musicians died, very few of the movies were any good, and global fascism appears to be hip and cool again. But! The cars we Jalops drove were great. And also bad. Now we want to hear how your driving year went. Advertisement As the year winds down and much of our staff is on a break, I figured I’d turn it over to you fine readers to hear about the best and worst cars you drove over the past 12 months.Maybe it was your own car, a good and nice car you love to drive daily. Maybe it was an exotic supercar you somehow talked your way into. Maybe you bought something old or new and made a dream come true. Advertisement Conversely, I’d love to hear what your worst experiences in cars were. Did you drive any duds? Still stuck in an unreliable crapwagon you can’t get rid of? Did you rent a Nissan Versa at the airport? Did your beloved dream car turn into a nightmare?Give us your best and worst. We’re here to listen.Recommended StoriesThe Worst Cars And Trucks We Drove In 2016The Best Cars And Trucks We Drove In 2016The Racing Stories That Mattered Most In 2016Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply153 repliesLeave a reply