All Photos Credit: Brian Williams/Spiedbilde

Have you wondered lately if Fiat Chrysler has any new idea(s) up its sleeve? Here’s something to stew over: what you see above is a widebody Chrysler 300 SRT carrying rims and tires from an earlier Dodge Demon mule. There’s also a strong possibility this is packing a Hellcat V8 engine. Dope.



Yeah, if that’s the case, Chrysler’s just shoving a large-ass engine into an old vehicle, but maybe it’s a potential indicator of what’s in the works?

Take a look, and talk amongst yourselves.