Squint, and have your finger hovering over the “pause” button, for this Mercedes is fast and will streak by you before you even know it.

Study the fat fenders, so indicative of so many things; namely, speed and performance whoosh.

Listen for the growly growl of a V8 as it passes you and the camera by.

Think, for although the video’s caption muses that this could be a Mercedes-AMG E63 Black Series wagon, you know that historically, the Black Series moniker was reserved for two-door coupes only. This wagon is neither.

Consider that Mercedes could be testing something new altogether. Though it could be a Black Series anyways, because let’s be real for a sec, Mercedes does whatever the hell it wants.

Spend the rest of the day mulling this over.

Mysteries.