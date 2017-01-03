Pictured here: Lamborghini Centenario

Cars and video games go together like peanut butter and jelly. Indeed, it’s one of the ways us common folk can experience something as exotic and rare as a Lamborghini without owning it. But, in the game developers’ zeal to always deliver to us the freshest and most exciting cars, did Forza Horizon 3 accidentally leak a new, never-before-seen Lamborghini called the Bellissima?

First discussed on this Reddit thread, users discovered that a Forza Horizon 3 update might have accidentally released an unencrypted version of the game, which included all of the cars currently available to players and apparently some fresh automotive hotness that’s still to come as well.

The files were quickly screenshotted and uploaded to Imgur. As you can see from the screenshot, under the Ls, Lamborghini is there, along with the model and the year the model is from.

Everything else exists already. The Lamborghini Countach is a thing. The Lamborghini Diablo is most certainly a thing. We’ve even heard of a vehicle named the “Miura” once or twice.

So, what’s the Bellissima? It seems like it’s a 2017 model year car, too. Is it a new Lamborghini that will be unveiled at some point this year? Or is it a car that we’ve seen already, just named differently, like the Centenario? If it is the Centenario, why would it have the “17" at the end of the file name?

We’ve reached out to Lamborghini and Forza Horizon 3 for comment and will update if we hear back.

For now, assume it is Lamborghini’s first econobox. Maybe. Or something that’ll use pistons to tear your eyes out. Kinda. Or a big sleepy grand touring car. Sorta. One or the other.

(h/t to Tytan!)