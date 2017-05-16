It’s true that car dealerships, like all places, exist on a scale that ranges from good to bad. You might have had a fine experience at a car dealership. If that’s the case, then this Countersteer is not for you.

Customers: was the salesperson rude, uninformed and unprofessional? Was the car totally not like its photos when you showed up in person?

Employees: was the customer awful and unreasonable? Did someone try to steal something off the lot? Drift across four lanes of traffic during a test drive? Oh, my God: did anyone try to solicit sex from you?

Our own Tom McParland rounded up some stories in 2015, but it’s been two years—more than enough time for brand-new egregious tales to spring up.