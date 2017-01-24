What Is The Worst Piece Of Car Advice You've Ever Received?Kristen Lee53 minutes agoFiled to: CountersteerTell UsMetapost2631EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images As we already know, internet forums are sometimes the worst places to go when you’re looking for car advice. But bad advice doesn’t always come from strangers on the internet. Advertisement It could come from our friends and family. Our neighbors and our coworkers. Our local firefighters or clergypeople. The Feds. Anyone well-meaning, really.And it doesn’t have to be wrenching advice, either. It could be something like, “Hey, Tavarish, why don’t you go buy a BMW?” Advertisement Did someone tell you that driving a certain way would be better? That putting your car in neutral will help it save fuel? That batting your eyelashes at the office would help you get out of a ticket?Give me some bad ideas.Don't Believe AnyoneThese Are Your Most Insane Airplane Horror StoriesYour Stories Of The Most Memorable And Horrific Car Dates You've Ever HadWhat Should The New Monopoly Car Be?Kristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply263 repliesLeave a reply