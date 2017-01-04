Image credit: Kristen Lee

While the world may seem like a small place on some days, it’s actually quite a big place! Cars help us navigate to some of the weirder and more remote corners of it.

Advertisement

The weirdest place I’ve ever driven to isn’t actually all that weird for most people, but I’m going to tell you anyway. I was vacationing with my family in the Olympic Peninsula last summer and my dad and I broke away from the rest of the group one day to go see Independence Day: Resurgence.

If you haven’t been to the Olympic Peninsula, it’s absolutely gorgeous. Everything is covered in foliage. It was an explosion of green that I wasn’t used to, but fell in love with immediately. The population density is quite a bit lower than the Tri-State area, so as a result, you’ll drive long stretches of winding forest road without a soul in sight.

Advertisement

After driving for a decent time on the near-empty roads, we found the movie theater, which was located in a mall. It was 10:30 am on a weekday, so I didn’t expect many people to be there. I didn’t, however, expect no people to be there.

Most of the mall’s lots were vacant. The few stores that were there were just starting to open for the day, close to 11 am, even though the mall’s official hours began at 9 am. We wandered around for a little bit, taking in the bizarre scene and joking that this mall didn’t seem too different from the ones you saw in zombie apocalypse movies.

The movie theater was absolutely empty when we went to sit down for the 11 am showing. That was fun. I’ve never had a movie theater to myself before.

Sponsored

After the movie (which was bad), we drove back to the hotel. I checked my watch. It read 10:30 am. What the hell?

I’m just kidding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s the weirdest place you’ve ever driven to? The most remote? Why did you go there? Are there any reasons we should desperately avoid it? Monsters? Small children? Bears?