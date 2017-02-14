What Is The Stupidest Thing You've Ever Done In A Car?Kristen Lee10 minutes agoFiled to: CountersteerTell UsMetapost12EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink It just wouldn’t be Jalopnik without some good old self-deprecating humor. Come on, fess up. Advertisement Here, as a show of my willingness to participate, I’ll volunteer Deputy Yugo Owner, Mike Ballaban. You may or may not have heard, but Ballaban now has a Yugo. I would love to tell you that it’s an example of pristine automotive engineering and reliability, but it isn’t. It’s actually the antithesis of that.The stupidest thing Ballaban has ever done in a car is drive the Yugo. At 60 MPH. With rear brakes that don’t work in the slightest. I’m aware that we’ve asked this question once before in 2014, but it’s been three years. Three years is a lot of time for more dumb shit to amass! Advertisement Now, tell me your stories. Don’t be shy—that’s why usernames exist!Yell On The InternetHere's The Worst Car Advice You've Ever HeardTrue Tales Of Your Most Hellish Bus And Train Rides Your Craziest True Stories Of The Times You Nearly Died While DrivingKristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply12 repliesLeave a reply