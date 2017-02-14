It just wouldn’t be Jalopnik without some good old self-deprecating humor. Come on, fess up.

Here, as a show of my willingness to participate, I’ll volunteer Deputy Yugo Owner, Mike Ballaban. You may or may not have heard, but Ballaban now has a Yugo. I would love to tell you that it’s an example of pristine automotive engineering and reliability, but it isn’t. It’s actually the antithesis of that.

The stupidest thing Ballaban has ever done in a car is drive the Yugo. At 60 MPH. With rear brakes that don’t work in the slightest.

I’m aware that we’ve asked this question once before in 2014, but it’s been three years. Three years is a lot of time for more dumb shit to amass!

Now, tell me your stories. Don’t be shy—that’s why usernames exist!