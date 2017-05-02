Ahh, kids. The reason we exist. The centers of our universe. The apples of our eyes. Or so I’m told.



Last week, I was chatting with my friend and fellow clean person, Jolie Kerr, about the various messes that somehow end up in cars. I am of the belief that if you don’t bring crap into your car, you’ll avoid 99 percent of all in-car messes.

But then I remembered that people have kids and occasionally, kids need to be taken places via cars.

So, this week’s Countersteer is a question that Jolie posted:

Barf? Poop? Some combination of the two? I don’t know if I’ve made this glaringly obvious or not, but I don’t have kids, so I have no idea.

Tell me what I’m missing out on.