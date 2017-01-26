The new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is like a Hellcat, only wider, faster and with more power. How much more power? Well, that license plate teased by Dodge might have the answer.



It’s not totally clear what the plate means. If you add ‘1' to both figures, you get 12.576@135—12.576 seconds at 135 mph—but that is a slower quarter mile than the Hellcat this car supersedes.

But it might not have anything directly to do with quarter mile figures, as very-friendly-with-Dodge-publication MotorTrend mused:

One curious Easter egg Dodge has left us to ponder can be seen in the photo of the Demon’s rear end. The license plate reads “#2576@35,” and with Dodge urging us to look for clues every week, there’s no way this is just a random string of characters. One guess for the first number is that it’s the new supercharger’s displacement: 2,576cc or roughly 2.6 liters. The blower in the Hellcat displaces 2.4 liters (2,380cc). The “35” could refer to boost pressure, but 35 psi is a ridiculous amount of boost for a production car. The Hellcat runs 11.6 pounds, for reference. Technical director Frank Markus suggests it could refer to 35 psi of manifold pressure, which would equate to 20.3 psi of boost. That’s still a lot, but it’s slightly more believable than 35 pounds.﻿



That is a lot of boost, indeed. Of course, that’s not the only thing it could be.

If you figure $2,576/month for 35 months, you get a not-surprising MSRP of $90,160, as our own Justin Westbrook and Tom McParland theorized on our office chat room. Jason Torchinsky also posits that the 2576 likely refers to HR 2576, the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety Act.



What do you think the plate means?