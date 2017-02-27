(Image Credit: Aston Martin)

The 2017 Aston Martin DB11 emerged one year ago exactly, and since then we’ve decided on only one thing: people sure do like to argue over the design. I’m finally driving it tomorrow and hanging out with the team that made it. Quick, get your questions in before I hit the road!

The basic spec claims you can get from the brochure are impressive: 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12, claimed output of 600 horsepower, eight-speed transmission and a curb weight around 3,800 pounds and a base price around $212,000.

And then there’s that roof it shares with the 2017 Nissan Maxima. Kidding, of course, the design is great and original and a brilliant modern adaptation of the classic Aston shape. (You see, I haven’t been assigned my hotel room for the drive event yet.)

But I can’t wait to ask the artists where they got their ideas for this car. At this point, I am earnestly in the camp of “looks good.” I know some of you disagree, and I’m looking forward to reading your thoughts and questions as I shake this car down over the next 24 hours.