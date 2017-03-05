With the Ford Focus RS roaming the streets and the upcoming Honda Civic Type R on its way, we’re on the brink of a hot hatch war here in North America, and the Volkswagen Golf R will be squeezed right in the middle of it all. Some have given this hot Golf a bad wrap for not wearing enough wing and bodykit, and I’m sure you’re wondering why you should buy this instead of an Audi S3.

For 2017, the Golf R is still powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged inline four which, according to Volkswagen, pumps out 292 horsepower. That power is sent to the four wheels via a Haldex all-wheel-drive system VW calls 4MOTION. You can either get it with a manual or a dual-clutch automatic.

In all the right ways, this is very much a super Golf, and I do believe it can still hold its ground against the new crop of hyper hatches, being the “older one” and all. I’m driving one with an automatic this week, painted in the Q-ship appropriate Limestone Grey Metallic. And I’ll review the crap out it, as I usually do.

I might actually bring the Golf over to Sanair, because, you know, there’s the letter R written all over it.



Meanwhile, what do you guys want to know about this thing?