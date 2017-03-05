What Do You Want To Know About The 2017 Volkswagen Golf R?William ClaveyToday 3:25pmFiled to: Volkswagen Golf RVolkswagen2017 volkswagen golf r1235EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink With the Ford Focus RS roaming the streets and the upcoming Honda Civic Type R on its way, we’re on the brink of a hot hatch war here in North America, and the Volkswagen Golf R will be squeezed right in the middle of it all. Some have given this hot Golf a bad wrap for not wearing enough wing and bodykit, and I’m sure you’re wondering why you should buy this instead of an Audi S3. Advertisement For 2017, the Golf R is still powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged inline four which, according to Volkswagen, pumps out 292 horsepower. That power is sent to the four wheels via a Haldex all-wheel-drive system VW calls 4MOTION. You can either get it with a manual or a dual-clutch automatic. In all the right ways, this is very much a super Golf, and I do believe it can still hold its ground against the new crop of hyper hatches, being the “older one” and all. I’m driving one with an automatic this week, painted in the Q-ship appropriate Limestone Grey Metallic. And I’ll review the crap out it, as I usually do. I might actually bring the Golf over to Sanair, because, you know, there’s the letter R written all over it. Advertisement Meanwhile, what do you guys want to know about this thing?Recommended StoriesYou Can Finally Get A Great Deal On A Volkswagen Golf RA Ford Focus RS Will Brake So Hard The Pads Will Light On FireThe 2015 Volkswagen Golf R Is Proof VW Doesn't Really Hate UsWilliam Clavey@claveyscornerContributing Writer at Jalopnik. 2004 Honda Civic SiR - claveyscorner.com / williamclavey@gmail.comReply123 repliesLeave a reply